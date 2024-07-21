Street Signs: Rural-focused themes in focus, Block deals slow, and more

Green shoots: FMCG stocks bloom on rural renewal expectations

Brokers are advising their clients to build long positions in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks, anticipating higher allocations for social sector schemes in the upcoming Union Budget. Over the past month, the National Stock Exchange Nifty FMCG Index has rallied by 8 per cent, outperforming the Nifty, which has gained 4.3 per cent. “Given the election promises and recent state Budgets, we can expect a larger outlay for social sector schemes. This will support the ongoing cyclical recovery in rural consumption. Additionally, a favourable monsoon this year will