Supply disruption, high input costs likely to hit fertiliser companies

At close, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) slipped 5.09 per cent followed by Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, which was down 4.4 per cent, while National Fertilizers and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals lost 3.6 per cent each. Among other stocks, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (Deepak Fertilisers) was down 3.18 per cent, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (-2.57 per cent) and Paradeep Phosphates was lower by 2.06 per cent. The largest listed fertiliser stock, Coromandel International, fell 1.13 per cent.

According to Kotak Institutional Securities, prolonged unrest in West Asia could not only push up input costs for Indian chemical companies but also have an impact on export revenues for certain companies. The report highlighted that for January 2026, India’s exports of organic and inorganic chemicals declined 5.1 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) and 0.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), while imports rose 12.3 per cent m-o-m but fell 0.2 per cent y-o-y.

This conflict-led supply shock has led to a surge in prices across value chains, especially petrochemicals and fertilisers, points out Emkay Research. The fertiliser industry will be hurt due to the double whammy of tightening of ammonia, diammonium phosphate (DAP), and urea imports from West Asia and suspension of Qatar Energy’s LNG production, says the brokerage. India is dependent on Qatar Energy for 50 per cent of its LNG requirement. Thus, production of ammonia — a key feedstock for fertilisers — will be hit, impacting agrochemical companies like Chambal Fertilisers, Deepak Fertilisers and GNFC, among others.

Similarly, Crisil Ratings also flagged that the ongoing uncertainties can lead to supply-chain disruption with possible impact on imports to India. The country is also dependent on West Asia for 30 per cent of its imports of key raw materials and intermediates, such as rock phosphate, phosphoric acid and muriate of potash.

Furthermore, since the region also plays a key role in the global supply chain, there is a likelihood of an increase in the international prices for urea and diammonium phosphate. Additionally, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is a feedstock for manufacturing urea. Its reduced availability, or increased prices, will impact production or raise input costs. All of these, in turn, can result in a higher subsidy requirement than budgeted by the government, noted Crisil.

Kotak Securities, in its report, said that the 2026 kharif cropping season is clouded by worries around a predicted strong El Niño and possible disruption in fertiliser supplies due to conflict in West Asia. Higher prices of crude oil should lead to broad-based increases in prices of petrochemicals, although the impact on margins is unclear and dependent on product-specific supply–demand dynamics. Any impact on specialty chemical prices may follow only with a lag.