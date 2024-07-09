Swan Energy's shares locked in upper circuit twice in two days; here's why

Shares of Swan Energy got locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 727.20 per share on the NSE in Tuesday’s early morning deals. In comparison the Nifty50 rose 0.25 per cent to 24,382 levels, as of 10:04 AM IST.

The stock of the company had also hit its upper circuit on Monday, rallying 10 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

This came after the global asset manager BlackRock purchased shares of Swan Energy for Rs 304 crore through open market transactions on Monday. US-based BlackRock, through its three affiliates, acquired around 4.55 million shares, representing a 1.45 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Swan Energy, according to block deal data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).