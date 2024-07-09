Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start for Indian bourses; Asian markets trade higher

Stock Market LIVE on July 09, 2024: At 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded marginally higher by 6 points at 24,381.5, suggesting a subdued start for the day

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 09, 2024: Indian benchmark indices are expected to open flat today, influenced by a blend of global signals.

At 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded marginally higher by 6 points at 24,381.5, suggesting a subdued start for the day.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets showed upward momentum, following gains from Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi were up 0.79 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively, while Australia’s ASX200 saw a rise of 0.60 per cent.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite concluded Monday's trading session at new record highs, with slight increases as investors anticipated upcoming inflation figures and earnings reports scheduled for later this week. The S&P 500 closed up 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.3 per cent. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was the underperformer of the day, ending down 0.1 per cent.

In terms of investor activity on the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 60.98 crore on July 8, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares amounting to Rs 2,866.79 crore.

8:08 AM

Zero registration fee for hybrid cars in UP raises the bar in NCR

The on-road prices of strong hybrid cars have decreased by up to Rs 4 lakh in Uttar Pradesh after the state government decided to waive registration fee on them in a bid to promote green technology, according to automobile industry sources. READ MORE
hybrid vehicle

8:03 AM

Salesforce is creating solutions specifically for SME segment: CEO

India is a key growth market for Salesforce and it has recently started a public services division in the country. READ MORE
Salesforce
7:59 AM

Valuations frothy? Profit and market cap moved in sync in 5 years

As benchmark indices continue to reach new highs almost every other day, a heated debate rages on: Have stocks outpaced their fundamentals, and can earnings keep up with these valuations? READ MORE
Small Finance Bank Stocks

7:56 AM

H1CY24 scorecard: Nippon India Mutual Fund grows fastest among top 10

The mutual fund industry's near double-digit asset growth in the past two quarters was supported by a sharp rise in the assets under management (AUM) of select mutual funds across the size spectrum. READ MORE
Sebi proposals will make decision-making easier

7:47 AM

Stocks to watch, July 9: Dixon Tech, Swan Energy, Bajaj Finserv, Senco Gold

Dixon Technologies:The company on Monday has announced plans to divest its entire 50 per cent stake in the joint venture company AIL Dixon Tech to Aditya Infotech. As part of the transaction, Dixon Technologies will acquire 6.5 per cent stake in Aditya Infotech in exchange for the divestment. READ MORE
Stock Market Investment

7:38 AM

Mutual funds ride high: NFOs pick up on market rally, economic hope

Amid market buoyancy, the Rs 60 trillion mutual fund (MF) industry is rolling out new fund offers (NFOs) to capture a larger share of incremental investor flows. READ MORE
Mutual funds likely to get nod to invest in ETFs with India presence

7:31 AM

Downgrades, competition likely to keep Titan Company's stock under pressure

Titan Company released a disappointing pre-quarter Q1FY25 business update which has led to downgrades. Kalyan Jewellers, a key rival of Titan, did better going by its business update for Q1FY25. Analysts also pointed out that there will be increased competition in the space with the advent of Aditya Birla Group. READ MORE
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

7:30 AM

Hind Copper, Siemens: Top picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan for July 9

Hindustan Copper was trading in a downward sloping channel and has now provided a breakout. The breakout has been accompanied with above average volume indicating that the breakout is likely to sustain and witness continued buying interest. READ MORE
sensex nifty stock market share market

7:28 AM

Nifty Fin Svcs eyes breakout, PSU Banks attractive on dips; key levels here

The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently trading at 23,586.75 and is showing a range-bound pattern on the charts. The defined range is between 23,700 and 23,450, and a trade above or below these levels would likely trigger movement in the corresponding direction. Given this setup, the best trading strategy is to wait for a clear breakout. READ MORE
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

7:27 AM

Market outlook Jul 09: Maruti, new listings in focus; GIFT Nifty near 24400

Benchmark equity indices – the BSE Sensex and the Nifty – are likely to start today’s trading session on a mildly positive note amid firm cues from Asian peers. At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,388 levels, indicating an uptick of 30-odd points on the Nifty 50 index at the opening bell. READ MORE
share market stock market trading

7:25 AM

Brent crude at $85.65 per bbl

7:19 AM

US markets settle higher

7:19 AM

Asia markets rise tracking Wall Street

7:17 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock markets Domestic markets Global stock markets FII flows DIIs Mutual funds FIIs FIIs IPOs valuations IPOs Indian stocks S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon