Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start for Indian bourses; Asian markets trade higher

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 09, 2024: Indian benchmark indices are expected to open flat today, influenced by a blend of global signals.



At 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded marginally higher by 6 points at 24,381.5, suggesting a subdued start for the day.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets showed upward momentum, following gains from Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi were up 0.79 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively, while Australia’s ASX200 saw a rise of 0.60 per cent.