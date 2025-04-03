Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tariffs a catalyst for world trade to unite against the US: Ambareesh Baliga

Tariffs a catalyst for world trade to unite against the US: Ambareesh Baliga

The silver lining amid all this is the fact that the reciprocal tariffs on India at 26 per cent are lower than the other economies like China at 34 per cent and Vietnam at 46 per cent, Baliga said

Ambareesh Baliga, independent market expert (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Ambareesh Baliga, independent market expert (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Ambareesh Baliga Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The reciprocal tariff imposition on India was widely expected, and the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by the US president Donald Trump is not too far from the 25 per cent that the markets were expecting a few days ago. So to that extent, the announcement has been on expected lines.
 
That said, there was a hint of expectation that India could get away with milder tariffs and a few more concessions, but that did not happen and came as a disappointment.
 
The silver lining amid all this is the fact that the reciprocal tariffs on India at 26 per cent are lower than the other manufacturing economies like China at 34 per cent, Vietnam at 46 per cent, and Cambodia at 49 per cent. Even within South East Asia, India stands out. Pharma exports are also not covered (under reciprocal tariffs). The auto sector, too, faces tariffs but the impact will not be very harsh.
 
 
From a stock market perspective, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will get impacted, which in turn can impact the Tata Motors’ stock. JLR exports from Slovakia and the United Kingdom (UK). What could happen in the longer term that they move production away from these locations. Till then, the impact will remain.
 
India is a major exporter of auto ancillaries, which will impact sentiment. So, either these companies set up plants in the US (like Samvardhana Motherson that has six plants in the US), or go to geographies that have relatively lower tariffs. UAE tariffs are just 10 per cent. So, what stops these companies from shifting base to the UAE where they do some value addition and then export to the US? However, a revision of tariffs still remains a risk.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Explained: How will Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs impact India?

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is losing its status as a defensive sector. Historically, FMCG stocks have outperformed in a falling market, providing downside protection to portfolios. However, during the current market selloff, the FMC

Market Today: GIFT Nifty, Trump's 26% India tariff, F&O Expiry, Nikkei, IPO

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariff plan remains undecided ahead of announcement at Rose Garden

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Sensex, Nifty defy global cues, stage recovery amid US tariff concerns

Donald Trump, US President Trump

When and where to watch Trump's tariffs announcement in India: Details

 
Overall, Donald Trump’s tariffs will impact the world trade order. This will also bring countries together to trade against the US, and this will also push world trade against the US. One needs a catalyst to bind others together, and trade tariffs will act as that catalyst for world trade to unite against the US. We could actually see baby steps being taken for trade against the US dollar (USD). At the end of the day, this will lead to inflation in the US, and tax tweaks by Donald Trump will not be enough to curb the problem.
 
The markets will be at a new normal going ahead. They are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction and should recover on some buying support at lower levels. But, they are likely to remain volatile in the weeks ahead before stability returns.
  (As told to Puneet Wadhwa)

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals India markets bracing for sell-off on Trump's tariffs

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stocks to Watch on Apr 3, 2025: IT, auto, pharma, Central Bank, Muthoot Fin

share market, trading

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy BPCL, SAIL, Indus Towers

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks plunge as Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs, shaking global markets

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian markets slip following Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs announcement

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump tariff hike tariffs Trump tariffs on Chinese imports Tariff hike Trump tariff hike Donald Trump administration China US trade Global Trade War Trump's trade war US trade war Tata JLR Tata Motors JLR Tata Motors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVERCB vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon