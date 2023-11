The automotive engineering service provider Tata Technologies made its stock market debut with a bang on Thursday, far exceeding expectations on Dalal Street.

The stock listed at Rs 1,200 on the BSE, more than doubling investors' money. This was a premium of 140 per cent over the issue price of Rs 500.

Just prior to its debut, the share was commanding a premium of 86 per cent or Rs 430 in the grey market.