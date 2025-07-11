TCS stock slipped 2 per cent to a low of ₹3,297 in early trade Friday on the NSE, a day after the IT major fell short on analysts’ expectations on the Q1 revenue front. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday, after market hours, reported a 1.6 per cent dip in its consolidated revenue at ₹63,437 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) when compared with ₹64,479 crore in the preceding March quarter. The revenue came in below analysts expectation of around ₹64,342.93 crore. However, on a year-on-year basis consolidated revenue was up 1.3 per cent when