Technical lens: Analyst picks three stocks that have up to 10% upside

Here are the top stock picks by Bonanza Portfolio's Kunal Kamble
1. Angel One Ltd
Angel One has decisively broken out of a well-defined rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, finishing the session with a strong bullish candle accompanied by volumes significantly above the 20-day average. The stock continues to trade comfortably above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reinforcing the dominance of the ongoing uptrend. Additionally, the RSI at 78.46 and still rising signals powerful bullish momentum, indicating strong potential for continued upside in the near term.
- Buy Range: ₹2,847
- Stop Loss: ₹2,700
- Target: ₹3,140
2. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
Nykaa continues its higher-high structure and has broken out above the recent swing high on the daily chart, closing with a strong bullish candlestick supported by volumes well above the 20-day average, signalling firm accumulation.
The stock remains decisively above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, underscoring the strength and sustainability of the prevailing uptrend. Meanwhile, the RSI at 63.86 and rising reflects strengthening bullish momentum, indicating scope for further upside in the near term.
- Buy Range: ₹268.75
- Stop Loss: ₹257
- Target: ₹290
3. Marico Ltd
Marico has broken out above a key resistance zone and opened with a bullish gap, signalling strong upward sentiment. The stock closed with a powerful bullish candlestick on the daily chart, backed by volumes significantly higher than the 20-day average, indicating robust accumulation. It continues to trade firmly above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The RSI, currently at 72.98 and rising, reflects strong bullish momentum and suggests the potential for further upside in the near term.
- Buy Range: ₹760.70
- Stop Loss: ₹730
- Target: ₹824