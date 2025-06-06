Friday, June 06, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: ACC, Trent & 28 others to go ex-date next week; list here

Dividend stocks: Asian Paints has announced the highest dividend, with a final payout of ₹20.55 per share. The record date for this corporate action is Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, Indian Bank, Tata Elxsi and 27 other companies will be monitored by the investors next week — from Monday, June 9, 2025, to Friday, June 13, 2025 — following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.
 
Other notable names on the list include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments, ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alufluoride, Ambuja Cements, Apcotex Industries, Adani Total Gas, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Canara Bank, DAM Capital Advisor, Eimco Elecon (India), Elecon Engineering Company, Indegene, JM Financial, Piramal Enterprises, Power Finance Corporation, Sharda Motor Industries, SMC Global Securities, Smruthi Organics, Avantel, Nelco, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air and Tata Investment Corporation.
 
 
According to data available on the BSE, the shares of certain companies are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week. The ex-dividend date marks the point from which new buyers of the stock are no longer entitled to receive the recently announced dividend. To qualify for the dividend payout, investors need to own the shares prior to this date. The final list of eligible shareholders is prepared by the companies based on their records as of the record date.
 
Among these, Asian Paints has announced the highest dividend, with a final payout of ₹20.55 per share. The record date for this corporate action is Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
 
This is followed by Indian Bank, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹16.25 per share, with the record date set for Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Here’s the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record Date
7NR Retail 09 Jun 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares 09 Jun 2025
Nelco 09 Jun 2025 Dividend - ₹1 09 Jun 2025
Asian Paints 10 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20.55 10 Jun 2025
Indian Bank 10 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹16.25 10 Jun 2025
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air 10 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹15 10 Jun 2025
Tata Investment Corporation 10 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹27 10 Jun 2025
Vesuvius India 10 Jun 2025 Stock Split From ₹10 to ₹1 10 Jun 2025
Murae Organisor 11 Jun 2025 Stock Split From ₹2 to ₹1 11 Jun 2025
Tata Elxsi 11 Jun 2025 Dividend - ₹75 11 Jun 2025
Avantel 12 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2 12 Jun 2025
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 12 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.85 12 Jun 2025
Tata Chemicals 12 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 12 Jun 2025
Trent 12 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 12 Jun 2025
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments 12 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 12 Jun 2025
ACC 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7.5 13 Jun 2025
Adani Enterprises 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.3 13 Jun 2025
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7 13 Jun 2025
Alufluoride 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 13 Jun 2025
Ambuja Cements 13 Jun 2025 Dividend - ₹2 13 Jun 2025
Apcotex Industries 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.5 13 Jun 2025
Adani Total Gas 13 Jun 2025 Dividend - ₹0.2 13 Jun 2025
BCPL Railway Infrastructure 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 13 Jun 2025
Canara Bank 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 13 Jun 2025
DAM Capital Advisor 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ - 1 13 Jun 2025
Eimco Elecon (India) 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 13 Jun 2025
Elecon Engineering Company 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.5 13 Jun 2025
Indegene 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 13 Jun 2025
JM Financial 13 Jun 2025 Dividend - ₹2.7 13 Jun 2025
Piramal Enterprises 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 13 Jun 2025
Power Finance Corporation 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.05 13 Jun 2025
Sharda Motor Industries 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹32.5 13 Jun 2025
SMC Global Securities 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2 13 Jun 2025
Smruthi Organics 13 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.5 13 Jun 2025
 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

