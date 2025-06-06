Dividend stocks: ACC, Trent & 28 others to go ex-date next week; list here

Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, Indian Bank, Tata Elxsi and 27 other companies will be monitored by the investors next week — from Monday, June 9, 2025, to Friday, June 13, 2025 — following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.
Other notable names on the list include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments, ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alufluoride, Ambuja Cements, Apcotex Industries, Adani Total Gas, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Canara Bank, DAM Capital Advisor, Eimco Elecon (India), Elecon Engineering Company, Indegene, JM Financial, Piramal Enterprises, Power Finance Corporation, Sharda Motor Industries, SMC Global Securities, Smruthi Organics, Avantel, Nelco, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air and Tata Investment Corporation.
According to data available on the BSE, the shares of certain companies are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week. The ex-dividend date marks the point from which new buyers of the stock are no longer entitled to receive the recently announced dividend. To qualify for the dividend payout, investors need to own the shares prior to this date. The final list of eligible shareholders is prepared by the companies based on their records as of the record date.
Among these, Asian Paints
has announced the highest dividend, with a final payout of ₹20.55 per share. The record date for this corporate action is Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
This is followed by Indian Bank
, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹16.25 per share, with the record date set for Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Here’s the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record Date
|
7NR Retail
|
09 Jun 2025
|
Right Issue of Equity Shares
|
09 Jun 2025
|
Nelco
|
09 Jun 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1
|
09 Jun 2025
|
Asian Paints
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹20.55
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Indian Bank
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹16.25
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹15
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Tata Investment Corporation
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹27
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Vesuvius India
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Stock Split From ₹10 to ₹1
|
10 Jun 2025
|
Murae Organisor
|
11 Jun 2025
|
Stock Split From ₹2 to ₹1
|
11 Jun 2025
|
Tata Elxsi
|
11 Jun 2025
|
Dividend - ₹75
|
11 Jun 2025
|
Avantel
|
12 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2
|
12 Jun 2025
|
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|
12 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.85
|
12 Jun 2025
|
Tata Chemicals
|
12 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹11
|
12 Jun 2025
|
Trent
|
12 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
12 Jun 2025
|
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
|
12 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
12 Jun 2025
|
ACC
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹7.5
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Adani Enterprises
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.3
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹7
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Alufluoride
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Ambuja Cements
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Dividend - ₹2
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Apcotex Industries
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹4.5
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Adani Total Gas
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.2
|
13 Jun 2025
|
BCPL Railway Infrastructure
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Canara Bank
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹4
|
13 Jun 2025
|
DAM Capital Advisor
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹ - 1
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Eimco Elecon (India)
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Elecon Engineering Company
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.5
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Indegene
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
13 Jun 2025
|
JM Financial
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Dividend - ₹2.7
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Piramal Enterprises
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹11
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Power Finance Corporation
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.05
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Sharda Motor Industries
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹32.5
|
13 Jun 2025
|
SMC Global Securities
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.2
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Smruthi Organics
|
13 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.5
|
13 Jun 2025