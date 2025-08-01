These 2 large-, mid-, small-cap stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

Equity markets have witnessed a roller-coaster ride so far in the year 2025. As we start August in the backdrop of US tariff hit, and a slowdown in corporate earnings - here are 6 stocks across large-, mid- and small-cap segments as per the market capitalisation that look favourably placed on the charts.The large-cap stocks are the top 100 stocks based on the last six-month average market capitalization, as per Sebi circular on stock categorizations. The next 150 stocks are considered as mid-caps and from the 251st stock as small-caps.