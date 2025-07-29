These 3 Bajaj-group stocks look weak on charts; can fall by another 16%

These 3 shares of Bajaj-group stocks could witness downward pressure in the near-term, suggests technical charts. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Electricals - are part of the Bajaj group founded by Shri Jamnalal Bajaj in the year 1926. Recently, shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv took a sharp hit after these non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) announced their Q1 earnings. The former has shed 9 per cent in the last three trading sessions, while the latter declined 5.5. per cent in the last four days. On the earnings front, Bajaj Finance reported a