This Kirloskar group stock surges 15% after Ajay Upadhyaya buys 0.6% stake

Shares of Kirloskar Electric Company (KECL) hit a 52-week high at Rs 185.70, as they surged 15 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes after investor Ajay Upadhyaya bought nearly 1 per cent stake in the company via open market.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Ajay Upadhyaya purchased 392,135equity shares representing 0.59 per cent stake of KECL at price of Rs 158 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal shows. However, Ajay Upadhyaya had sold 12,135 shares of KECL at Rs 151.29 per share, data shows.

