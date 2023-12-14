Sensex (1.22%)
This realty stock has zoomed 104% since October; m-cap nears Rs 50,000 cr

Prestige Estates Projects hit a new high at Rs 1,231.95, up 6% in Thursday's intra-day trade and has surged 46% in past one month amid expectation of healthy demand.

prestige group
prestige group

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Shares of Prestige Estates Projects hit a new high of Rs 1,231.95, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In past one month, stock price of the realty firm has surged 46 per cent on expectations of healthy demand.

Since October, in past two-and-half months, the stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 104 per cent from a level of Rs 602.60. A sharp surge in stock price of the company has led the market capitalisation (market cap) of Prestige Estates inch towards Rs 50,000 crore. The company’s market cap hit Rs 49,390 crore in intra-day trade today.

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Prestige Estates Real estate stocks stock market rally

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

