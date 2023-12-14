This realty stock has zoomed 104% since October; m-cap nears Rs 50,000 cr

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects hit a new high of Rs 1,231.95, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In past one month, stock price of the realty firm has surged 46 per cent on expectations of healthy demand.Since October, in past two-and-half months, the stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 104 per cent from a level of Rs 602.60. A sharp surge in stock price of the company has led the market capitalisation (market cap) of Prestige Estates inch towards Rs 50,000 crore. The company’s market cap hit Rs 49,390 crore in intra-day trade today.

