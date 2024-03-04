Sensex (    %)
                        
This Tata Group stock hit record high today; nearly doubles in 2 months

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit at Rs 8,417.65, also its new high, on the BSE on Monday

Deepak Korgaonkar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit at Rs 8,417.65, also its new high, on the BSE on Monday at 02:41 PM. Nearly 47,000 shares have, thus far, changed hands on the BSE and NSE together, and there are pending buy orders for around 15,000 shares.

The stock of the Tata Group investment company was trading higher for a fourth straight day, surging 20 per cent during the period, after shifting into trade-to-trade (T group) segment. In the T2T segment, each trade has to result in delivery and no intraday netting of positions is

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

