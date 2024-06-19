Business Standard
Three smallcap funds corner bulk of category inflows: Elara Capital report

One scheme has raked in over half of the inflows in this year so far, says a report by Elara Capital

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Over half of the inflows into the small-cap category in calendar year 2024 have gone to one single scheme, Elara Capital said in a report, adding that three schemes have accounted for almost all of the inflows this year.

"50 per cent of the calendar year to date (CYTD) small-cap inflows and 60 per cent of last three months' inflows are concentrated in one single scheme. Just three small-cap schemes have taken 80 per cent and 100 per cent of last three months' and CYTD small-cap inflows respectively," the brokerage said.
The report has not mentioned the names of the schemes.

The report shows that inflows into 16 other schemes were offset by the outflows from the rest of the eight funds.
Small-cap funds have been in the spotlight since the start of calendar year 2024 as they continued to garner the highest proportion of net equity inflows despite elevated valuations. The regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had even asked fund houses to make additional disclosures. Several schemes have placed restrictions on the amount investors can put into their small-cap fund.

The inflows into small-cap funds have moderated in the past few months but they remain one of the top-grossing categories. In May, small-cap funds received a net of Rs 2,724 crore, the third highest among active equity scheme categories after sectoral funds and flexi-cap schemes.

The inflows, according to mutual fund officials, have been driven by the strong performance of small-cap funds across time frames.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

