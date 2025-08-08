Titan Q1: Brokerages bullish on broad-based growth, watchful on margins

Brokerages on Titan Q1 results: Titan Company’s robust Q1FY26 performance has drawn a largely positive response from brokerages, who view the June quarter results as a reaffirmation of the company's brand strength and execution capabilities across segments.

While near-term concerns around a high base, elevated gold prices, and segmental margin pressures persist, analysts remain confident in Titan's long-term prospects, supported by formalisation trends, premiumisation, and international expansion. On the bourses, Titan shares advanced up to 0.99 per cent to an intraday high of ₹3,449 per share. At 9:20 AM, Titan share was trading 0.69 per cent higher at ₹3,438.45. In comparison,