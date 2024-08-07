Top 6 reasons why Sensex surged over 1,000 pts today, Nifty topped 24,300

Why are markets, Sensex, Nifty up today:

Indian stock markets were seen holding gains on Wednesday, August 7, amid a recovery in global stock markets.

The BSE Sensex, which surged 1,046 points to an intraday high of 79,639 leve, was up over 600 points at 11:30 AM. The Nifty50, too, jumped 346 points to a high of 24,338 intraday and was up 225 points at 24,218 level at the time of writing of this report.



The Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices were also ruling 1.7 per cent higher each at 11:30 AM.



Here are the top reasons why Sensex, Nifty rallied today, Aug 7:



Bank of Japan statement

Assuring investors of interest rate stability, Shinichi Uchida, the deputy governor of Bank of Japan said on Wednesday that the central bank would not hike interest rates when markets are unstable.



In a statement early morning, Uchida said the intense market volatility, seen over the past week, could "obviously" change the BoJ's rate hike path.



"As we're seeing sharp volatility in domestic and overseas financial markets, it's necessary to maintain current levels of monetary easing for the time being," Uchida said.



Asian markets rally:

Reacting to the news, Asian markets stabilised today with Japan's Nikkei rising over 2 per cent in intraday trade.



Nikkei was up 1.6 per cent while writing this report, South Korea's Kospi was ruling 1.7 per cent higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.7 per cent, Australia's ASX20 0.4 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 per cent.



Yen slumps:

The Japanese yen extended its loss against the dollar on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said that policymakers won’t raise the benchmark interest rate if financial markets are unstable.



The currency weakened more than 2 per cent against the dollar before trading down 1.6 per cent at 146.69 in early morning Asian trade.



US stock futures in green:

Stock futures linked to Wall Street main indices were higher on Wednesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day string of declines overnight.