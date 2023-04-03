Traders can adopt buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank: Ravi Nathani

As per charts, the trading strategy recommended for investors' is to buy on dips. This strategy has proved to be the best for traders and investors, given that the index is expected to outperform in the short term.



The technical indicators that support this outlook include the MACD, which has turned positive, and the RSI, which is inching upwards. The short-term moving averages of 10, 25, and 50 are also moving upwards, while the long-term moving average of 200 days is moving flat. This, therefore, indicates that the index's bearish phase seems to be over, and investors must try to accumulate the index and its constituents on every correction.



The best trading strategy for traders, investors, and swing participants would be to buy on dips with a target of 18,100 - 18,440 - 18,650. This target resistance level is predicted based on the analysis of the technical indicators mentioned above.



The report suggests that investors should try to accumulate the index and its constituents on every correction, given the expected outperformance in the short term.



In conclusion, we recommend to employ 'buy-on-dips' trading strategy for the index, given positive outlook for the index in the short term. The technical indicators support this outlook, and the target resistance levels are predicted to be around 18,100 - 18,440 - 18,650.