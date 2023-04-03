Growth, margins play whack-a-mole with consumer discretionary space

In this section

Sebi probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Sebi bans 3 people for 2 yrs; fines Rs 90 lakh in ZEEL insider trading case

Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

RBI decision, global cues to drive mkts in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

CPI inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.9% in November; IIP contracts

India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

The consumer discretionary segment had a muted October-December quarter (third quarter, or Q3) in 2022-23 (FY23), pegged back by weak consumer sentiment. Most sub-categories across price segments bore the brunt. Given sluggish demand conditions and an operational miss in Q3FY23, brokerages e

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com