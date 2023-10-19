close
Trading strategies for Nifty Auto, Pharma indices; check key levels here

The Nifty Auto index is exhibiting a bullish trajectory, and can be bought with a stop at 16,436, sugges3ts Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst.

Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:26 AM IST
Nifty Auto Index: Capitalizing on Dips

In the ever-shifting landscape of the Nifty Auto Index, traders find themselves at a critical juncture, where strategic decisions could lead to profitable outcomes. Currently, the index is exhibiting a bullish trajectory, albeit with a caveat - a strict stoploss marked at a close below 16,436.

This meticulous approach acts as a safety net, ensuring traders navigate the market with prudence. The optimal trading strategy under these circumstances revolves around a patient and calculated game plan. Traders are advised to observe the market dynamics keenly, identifying opportune moments when the index dips. 
Buying during these phases, when the index hovers at lower valuations, can be a strategic move. The target for these purchases is set at 16,880, a point where caution becomes paramount. Once the index breaches the 16,880 mark, it steps into the realm of the overbought zone.

At this juncture, traders and investors are encouraged to exercise vigilance. Booking profits in this sector at this peak and transitioning into a cash position becomes a prudent move. This cautious approach aligns with the cyclical nature of markets, enabling traders to secure gains and position themselves strategically for potential future opportunities. 

In summary, the Nifty Auto Index landscape demands astuteness and strategic acumen. By capitalizing on dips and adhering to well-defined stoploss parameters, traders can navigate this terrain with confidence, maximizing their gains while minimizing risks.

Nifty Pharma Index: Range bound on charts, wait for breakout or trade within the range

The Nifty Pharma Index currently finds itself in a nuanced market scenario, characterized by a short-term bullish trend juxtaposed with a near-term consolidation phase. 

Within the confines of 15,700 to 14,500, the index is delicately balancing on a tightrope, awaiting a decisive move that could define its trajectory. For traders seeking calculated maneuvers, a prudent strategy emerges. Patience becomes paramount as traders cautiously observe the index's movements within this consolidation range. 

Opportunities arise near the lower threshold of 14,500, where strategic buying can be employed. Conversely, as the index inches closer to the higher range of 15,700, booking profits becomes a judicious move. This oscillation between buying near the lower band and selling near the upper band encapsulates a tactical approach, aligning with the current market dynamics. 

However, for those preferring a safer stance, the watchful waiting game is key. Holding back until a clear breakout emerges provides a shield against market volatility, allowing traders to navigate the market with a discerning eye. 

In essence, traders in the Nifty Pharma Index domain are presented with a landscape where strategic restraint and astute timing could yield profitable outcomes. By embracing the subtle cues of consolidation, traders can position themselves advantageously, adapting to the ebb and flow of the market with finesse and precision.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
Topics : Market Outlook Trading strategies Nifty Auto index Nifty Pharma technical charts

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:26 AM IST

