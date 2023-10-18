close
UTI AMC Q2 results: PAT declines 8% to Rs 183 crore, revenue falls 7%

It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 200 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent decline in profit after tax to Rs 183 crore in the September quarter.
It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 200 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
The company's total revenue from operations dropped 7 per cent to Rs 404 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same was at Rs 435 crore.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, UTI Mutual Fund's average assets under management stood at Rs 2.67 lakh crore and it had a market share of 5.68 per cent.
Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of UTI AMC, said the Indian mutual fund industry has constantly worked towards building financial literacy in the country for creating awareness about various products and in enabling investors to make informed investment decisions.
"With our growing geographical and digital reach in the country and our expertise in investment management combined with a large suite of products, UTI is well placed to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the markets," he added.
UTI AMC is the investment manager of UTI Mutual Fund.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UTI AMC Q2 results Asset Management

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

