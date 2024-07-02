Trading turnover climbs to new record highs in June, shows data

The average daily turnover (ADTV) both for the cash as well as the derivatives segment hit new record highs in June as election-result related volatility created opportunities for trades as well as investors. The ADTV for the cash segment rose 38 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 1.65 trillion, surpassing the previous record high of Rs 1.28 in February. After three months of decline, the ADTV for the futures and options (F&O) segment rose 18 per cent MoM to Rs 494.7 trillion, toppling the previous record of Rs 483.2 trillion in February. The benchmark Nifty rallied nearly 7 per cent in June, its biggest monthly advance in six months. The broader market Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 7.8 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively. The gains come amid positive flows both from foreign as well as domestic institutional investors. Experts said the sustained gains made by the market from election day lows boosted trading activity. Both the Sensex and the Nifty had ended at new record highs in 10 out of 18 trading sessions last month.