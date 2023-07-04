Reliance Jio again came with an interesting announcement with the telecom company set to launch India’s cheapest smartphone, 'Jio Bharat V2' 4G at Rs 999.The internet-enabled keypad smartphone will be available for purchase in the market from July 7. Reliance is targeting 25 crore feature phone users using data-devoid 2G devices.The company launched the smartphone in a beta trial for 10 lakh users only. The company is offering various Jio smart features and cheaper plans starting at Rs. 123 with the device.Reliance Jio Bharat V2 4G phone: FeaturesReliance has partnered with the Indian manufacturer Karbonn to produce the country’s cheapest phone, the Jio Bharat V2.The all-new Jio Bharat V2 smartphone comes with several pre-installed applications like Jio Cinema, Jio Pay, Jio Savan, etc.According to the official website of Jio, the device gives you crystal clear high-definition voice calls and the pre-installed smart application, like Jio Cinema for non-stop entertainment, Jio Savan with more than 8 crore songs and most importantly, Jio Pay that allows you to make UPI payment seamlessly.The device supports 23 languages. And as mentioned earlier, the recharges for the device are also very cheap compared to other Jio services, which begin at Rs. 123.The Jio Bharat monthly plans are 30 times cheaper and offer 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators.250 million users are trapped in 2G devices: Akash AmbaniAkash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio, said that there are 250 million mobile phone users trapped in 2G era devices and unable to tab basic internet features, especially when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. He added, "Six years ago when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratise the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian."