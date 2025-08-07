Trent Q1 results, share price: Tata Group's retail arm, Trent Ltd, reported a strong set of numbers for June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), driven by healthy revenue growth and margin expansion. However, brokerages remain cautious due to slowing like-for-like (LFL) growth, rich valuations, and concerns about future growth trajectory.
Strong results, expanding margins
In the June quarter, Trent’s net profit rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹424.7 crore from ₹391.2 crore. Revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,883 crore, while Ebitda surged 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹848 crore. Margins