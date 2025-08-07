Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Trent Q1: Margin gains shine, but here's why analysts are turning cautious

Trent Q1: Margin gains shine, but here's why analysts are turning cautious

Motilal Oswal noted that while Ebitda growth of ~37 per cent Y-o-Y (a 17 per cent beat) was driven by cost control and scale benefits, revenue growth is showing signs of deceleration.

Trent, westside, fashion retail
premium

Trent’s Q1FY26 performance highlighted its execution strength, particularly in managing costs and scaling operations. But with LFL growth slowing and expansion pace moderated, investor focus may shift to how the company sustains top-line momentum.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Trent Q1 results, share price: Tata Group's retail arm, Trent Ltd, reported a strong set of numbers for June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), driven by healthy revenue growth and margin expansion. However, brokerages remain cautious due to slowing like-for-like (LFL) growth, rich valuations, and concerns about future growth trajectory.
 

Strong results, expanding margins

 
In the June quarter, Trent’s net profit rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹424.7 crore from ₹391.2 crore. Revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,883 crore, while Ebitda surged 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹848 crore. Margins
Topics : Share Market Today Stock Analysis S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Trent Ltd Trent Tata group stocks Share price BSE NSE Indian equities Q1 results Motilal Oswal Citi
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon