Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Triveni Engg launches premium whisky brands; stock price inches up 4%

Triveni Engg launches premium whisky brands; stock price inches up 4%

The uptick in the stock price follows the news that the company has launched premium and super premium whisky brands in Uttar Pradesh, to enter the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) market

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ethanol producer Triveni Engineering & Industries advanced 3.63 per cent to the day's high of Rs 408.90 on the NSE during intra-day deals on Wednesday. A combined nearly 4.68 lakh shares of Triveni Engineering worth an estimated Rs 18.65 crore have exchanged hands on BSE and NSE today. 

The uptick in the stock price follows the news that the company has launched premium and super premium whisky brands: 'Matsya triple reserve blended whisky', and 'the crafters stamp rare artisan blended whisky', respectively in Uttar Pradesh, to enter the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) market, the comapny said the regulatory filing. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Sawhney, vice chairman and managing director of Triveni Engineering, said, "These brands are crafted to cater to the evolving tastes of India's premium whisky consumers, underscoring our commitment to quality, innovation, and standing out in the market. With the premium whisky segment growing at a five-year CAGR of 5 per cent and super premium whisky at a CAGR of 9 percent, we are well positioned to tap into this growth in Uttar Pradesh, driven by a young and discerning demographic. As per industry estimates, in terms of volume, Uttar Pradesh is the largest state for Super Premium whisky while it ranks 3rd with respect to the Premium whisky segment. To tap this market, we are also establishing a new bottling plant at our Muzaffarnagar facility for high-quality IMFL products."

Triveni Engineering & Industries (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission, and water. The company holds the position of one of India's largest integrated sugar manufacturers and one of the largest ethanol manufacturers, while making significant contributions in Power Transmission and in Water & Wastewater treatment solutions. As of October 23, 2024, Triveni Engineering enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 8,893.82 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty 500 index.

Historically, Triveni Engineering has offered mixed returns to its investors. The company's shares have dropped 15 per cent in the last one month, while they appreciated nearly 14.79 per cent in the last six months and 18 per cent year-to-date. Triveni Engineering shares have a 52-week range of Rs 518 - 267.50 on the NSE.

At around 12:53 PM on Wednesday, shares of Triveni Engineering were quoted trading at Rs 407.60, up 3.37 per cent from its previous close of Rs 394.30 on the NSE.

More From This Section

National stock exchange, NSE

ALERT: Here's why 24,400 is an important support for Nifty bulls

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, finance stocks push Sensex 250 pts higher to 80,500; Nifty at 24,550

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

HPCL, Siemens, Petronet among 5 stocks with up to 22% downside risk

Muhurat trading: Investors keep fingers crossed

Why 'Muhurat Trading' is a must and what does tradition hold for investors?

Zee

Zee Entertainment falls 8% in 3 days on mixed Q2 nos; hits over 4-year low


 Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were also trading higher on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex was quoted trading at 80,539.55, up 318.83 points or 0.40 percent. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 was trading higher by nearly 100 points or 0.41 per cent at 24,572 levels.


Also Read

Deepak Fertlizer

This new stock in Mukul Agrawal portfolio soars 14%; up 118% from June low

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Why SRF stock climbed 6% even after posting 33% drop in Q2 profit; Details

market stocks us market share market bullish

Why Max Financial shares soared 10%, scaled lifetime high on Oct 23?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why has Amber Enterprises hit 20% upper circuit in trade today? Details

it services

Nifty IT index surges nearly 3%; Coforge, Persistent zoom 12% on strong Q2

Topics : Buzzing stocks Triveni Engineering & Industries Triveni Engineering and Industries Stock movemnet Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon