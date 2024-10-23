Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why 'Muhurat Trading' is a must and what does tradition hold for investors?

Why 'Muhurat Trading' is a must and what does tradition hold for investors?

Muhurat Trading is more than just a trading session; it embodies a blend of cultural significance and financial opportunity

Muhurat trading: Investors keep fingers crossed

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The festive season of Diwali is here, eagerly awaited by investors and traders alike, as it is often viewed as an auspicious time for financial activities. Investors are also hyped for the Muhurat Trading session that falls on November 1, 2024. In the lead-up to Diwali, brokerage houses traditionally provide stock recommendations for the upcoming Samvat year. Investors use these to trade their favourite stocks and hoping for a favourable outcome. 

Muhurat Trading is an auspicious and culturally significant session held yearly on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India, on the festival of Diwali. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The term 'muhurat' signifies an opportune moment to start new projects or make financial decisions, and this special trading session for equities, which lasts about one hour in the evening, marks the beginning of the traditional Hindu accounting year known as Samvat. 

Why is Muhurat Trading Important?

Muhurat Trading is more than just a trading session; it embodies a blend of cultural significance and financial opportunity. Muhurat Trading represents a fresh start for investors, both spiritually and financially. As the Hindu community celebrates Diwali, a festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, investors engage in trading to welcome prosperity and success in the coming year. This tradition helps set a positive tone for the financial year ahead.

Additionally, traditional practices reflect cultural dynamics, with Gujarati merchants typically buying shares and Marwari traders selling, rooted in the belief that money should not be kept at home during the festival. This influx of activity can lead to favourable market conditions, benefiting those who trade during this period.

More From This Section

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 400 pts to 80,600; Nifty 130 pts up, at 24,600, IT gains 3%

Zee

Zee Entertainment falls 8% in 3 days on mixed Q2 nos; hits over 4-year low

IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities stock zooms 8% as profit jumps 90% in Q2FY25 results

Mahindra Finance

M&M Finance stock drops 8% on weak Q2 numbers; What should investors do?

Deepak Builders IPO

Deepak Builders IPO closes today: 30% GMP spike; is it worth investing?


What traditions hold?

Prior to the commencement of the Muhurat Trading session, many brokers and traders participate in the Chopda Pujan ritual, where they worship their account books and trading tools. This ritual is essential for invoking blessings for a prosperous financial year. 

The trading session itself operates like a standard market day. Investors can execute trades, buying and selling stocks as they normally would. However, the atmosphere is charged with a celebratory spirit. Many investors also perform Lakshmi Pujan, a sacred ritual dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. The session concludes with celebrations on the trading floors of major stock exchanges, further emphasising the festive mood.

Timings of the Session

This year, Muhurat Trading is scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2024. The timings are as follows:

Pre-Open: 5:45 PM to 6:00 PM
Normal Market: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Closing Session: 7:10 PM to 7:20 PM



Also Read

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Market Today: Q2 nos., China lowers lending rates, S&P 500 & Dow at record

Israel strike

Israel kills three Hezbollah commanders, some 70 fighters in 48 hours

Indian Navy chief Admiral Tripathi, National Defence College UAE

Navy chief visits National Defence college UAE, focus on strengthening ties

paytm

Paytm shares fly 11% as NPCI allows co to onboard new UPI customers

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

IND vs GER hockey: All you need to know about Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

Topics : Muhurat trading Diwali Muhurat Muhurat Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon