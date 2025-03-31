Uttar Pradesh is top state in terms of new investor registrations on NSE

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the top state in terms of new investor registrations in the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). According to a release by the exchange, Uttar Pradesh added 29.5 lakh new investors in FY25, comprising 14 per cent of new additions.

Maharashtra and Gujarat have the second- and third-highest number of new investor registrations at 26.2 lakh and 17.2 lakh, respectively. The top five states command 48 per cent of new registrations.

Delhi-NCR, with 12.2 lakh new registrations, tops the list among districts, followed by Mumbai, which had 8.5 lakh, and Bengaluru,