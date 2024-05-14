Vacuum for Indian MSMEs seeking growth finance: Nishu Malhotra, ADM Capital

NISHU MALHOTRA, director at ADM Capital, an Asia Pacific (APAC)-based firm that has nearly $2 billion worth of assets under management (AUM), tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that in a high interest rate scenario, the ability to differentiate between credit quality is paramount, as highly leveraged companies are subject to more uncertainties. Edited excerpts:

How has the landscape changed for companies seeking and providing private capital in the last few years? What has been the average ticket size in the post-Covid era as compared to the pre-Covid years?

In India, the shift to private credit started before the Covid era,