Dixon Technologies valuation reflects headwinds amid demand slowdown

Sales growth in the December quarter was up just 2 per cent year-on-year, and adjusted for the lighting segment, growth came in at 4 per cent. Consumer electronics sales fell 10 per cent over the year-ago quarter due to a slowdown post the festive season. While home appliances grew 13 per cent year-on-year on healthy demand for washing machines, the company’s largest segment of mobile phones grew 5 per cent — the lowest rate in the past 16 quarters.

Motilal Oswal Research believes that the current demand slowdown is transient over the next few quarters and is not a demand-destruction issue. Analysts led by Teena Virmani of the brokerage believe that the current market price is already factoring in the worst-case scenario of continued weakness in base smartphone volumes, only one client addition in mobile where discussions are underway, and no volume addition from Vivo over FY26–28. They have a buy rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 16,700.

During the quarter, the company posted volumes of 6.9 million smartphones and expects 7.0–7.5 million smartphones in Q4, which could amount to 34 million smartphones in FY26, lower than the annual guidance of 40–42 million announced in Q2, Elara Securities pointed out.

Analysts led by Harshit Kapadia of the brokerage say the outlook remains clouded for mobile volumes on account of delays in approval of the Vivo and HKC joint ventures (JVs) and surging memory module prices, dragging down low-end mobile volumes. The brokerage has cut its earnings estimates for FY26 by 12 per cent, while the cuts for FY27 and FY28 earnings were 19 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, based on delays in approval of the Vivo and HKC JVs and lower volumes of low-end phones due to rising memory prices.

The analysts, however, reiterated their accumulate rating due to the production-linked incentive (PLI) for components and a strong pickup in the non-mobile segments, which may offer respite to earnings volatility and the stock underperforming the Nifty by 31 per cent in the past three months. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 12,000.