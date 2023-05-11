close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Stock has gained 1.3 times in the last one year crossing the Rs 1 trillion mark in m-cap

Ram Prasad Sahu
Varun beverages
Premium

Varun beverages

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The stock of Varun Beverages (VBL) was up 6.8 per cent in trade on Wednesday after a strong March quarter (Q4) performance, robust outlook and revision in profit estimates going ahead. The stock is one of the best performers in the consumer space as well as the BSE 200 of which it is a constituent. It has logged gains of 130 per cent over the past year, with 41 per cent contribution coming in the last 6 months. The stock is now part of the trillion rupee club with its market capitalisation at Rs 1.04 trillion.
The outperformance in the March quarter was led by a strong showing on the revenue front. Sales in the quarter spurted 37.7 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,893 crore. Growth was largely driven by a volume uptick of 24.7 per cent. Despite unseasonal rains, volume growth in the Indian market came in at a robust 28 per cent (four year annual growth of 27 per cent) and was aided by distribution expansion and ramp up in energy drink, Sting.
The company
Or

Also Read

Varun Beverages surges 5%, nears record high on strong growth outlook

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too

Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty tops 18350; DRL, L&T sink up to 5%

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

Sectoral and thematic schemes biggest draw for millennials, says report

High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

Topics : Stock Market Varun Beverages

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000

Gold
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tops 18,350 in pre-open

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

markets
2 min read

Sectoral and thematic schemes biggest draw for millennials, says report

markets
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Varun beverages
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

HDFC, Bajaj Finance: Trading strategies for Bajaj, HDFC twins

Trading
3 min read

Oil & gas shares fire up: BPCL, Indian Oil, ONGC hit 52-week highs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Motors hits 52-week high ahead of Q4 results; soars 32% so far in CY23

Tata motors
3 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon