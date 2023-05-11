Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

In this section

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

Sectoral and thematic schemes biggest draw for millennials, says report

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty tops 18350; DRL, L&T sink up to 5%

IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

The stock of Varun Beverages (VBL) was up 6.8 per cent in trade on Wednesday after a strong March quarter (Q4) performance, robust outlook and revision in profit estimates going ahead. The stock is one of the best performers in the consumer space as well as the BSE 200 of which it is a constituent. It has logged gains of 130 per cent over the past year, with 41 per cent contribution coming in the last 6 months. The stock is now part of the trillion rupee club with its market capitalisation at Rs 1.04 trillion.

The outperformance in the March quarter was led by a strong showing on the revenue front. Sales in the quarter spurted 37.7 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,893 crore. Growth was largely driven by a volume uptick of 24.7 per cent. Despite unseasonal rains, volume growth in the Indian market came in at a robust 28 per cent (four year annual growth of 27 per cent) and was aided by distribution expansion and ramp up in energy drink, Sting.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com