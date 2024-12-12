Business Standard
Vedanta board to declare 4th interim dividend on Dec 16; share price up 2%

Vedanta board to declare 4th interim dividend on Dec 16; share price up 2%

The uptick in the Vedanta share price came after the company announced that the Board will meet on Monday, December 16, 2024, to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta share price: Mining major Vedanta shares were in demand on Thursday, December 12, 2024, as the scrip rose up to 1.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 523.70 per share. Notably, the share’s 52-week high is Rs 525.15.
 
The uptick in the Vedanta share price came after the company announced that the Board will meet on Monday, December 16, 2024, to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25).
 
In an exchange filing, Vedanta said, “Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Monday, December 16, 2024, to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25.”
 
 
The company further said, “Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, December 24, 2024.”
 
Vedanta dividend history 
 
On May 24, Vedanta declared a divide of Rs 11. The company declared Rs 2 dividend on August 2, while it declared a Rs 20 dividend  on September 10 this year. 

At current market price, Vedanta’s dividend yield is 8.19 per cent.
 
Vedanta share price history
 
Vedanta share has risen over 16 per cent in the past month, while they have gained over 34 per cent this year-to-date (Y-T-D).
 
The market capitalisation of Vedanta is Rs 2,02,558.10 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.
 
Vedanta share’s 52-week range is Rs 525.15-243.70.
 
Vedanta demerger 
 
Vedanta demerger is likely to be finalised. Last month, Vedanta revealed that the Mumbai bench of the NCLT has asked the company to call for a meeting of its secured and unsecured creditors and shareholders in the next 90 days to discuss the proposed demerger. The proposed demerger will create independent companies housing aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals businesses. The existing zinc and new incubated businesses will remain under Vedanta Ltd. READ MORE
 
Vedanta financial performance
 
Vedanta’s consolidated net profit soared to Rs 4,352 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against a loss of Rs 1,783 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, dropped 3.4 per cent annually to Rs 37,634 crore, from Rs 38,945 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY24).
 
On the operating front, Ebitda fell 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,828 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 11,479 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 26.1 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, from 29.5 per cent in the September quarter of FY24.  The company also posted a net exceptional gain of Rs 1,868 crore in the September quarter of FY25.
 
About Vedanta 
Vedanta is a leading natural resources and technology conglomerate with operations spanning India, South Africa, Liberia, and Namibia. The company’s diverse portfolio includes aluminum, zinc-lead-silver, oil and gas, iron ore, steel, copper, power, ferro alloys, nickel, and semiconductors. 
 
As the world’s largest integrated zinc-lead producer and the fifth-largest silver producer, Vedanta is committed to driving innovation, efficient resource utilisation, and sustainable development.
 
At 9:46 AM, Vedanta share price were trading 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 516.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 81.632.78 levels.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

