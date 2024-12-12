Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gopal Snacks share price hits 10% lower circuit after fire at Rajkot unit

Gopal Snacks share price hits 10% lower circuit after fire at Rajkot unit

The drop in the Gopal Snacks share price came after the company reported a fire incident on December 11 at its Rajkot facility

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gopal Snacks share price: Snack maker Gopal Snacks shares hit 10 per cent lower circuit at Rs 406.75 per share on Thursday, December 12, 2024. 
 
The drop in the Gopal Snacks share price came after the company reported a fire incident on December 11 at its Rajkot facility.
 
Gopal Snacks said that it has taken the appropriate measures to manage the incident and there have been no casualties or injuries among its personnel onsite. The safety of Gopal Snacks team members always remains its highest priority, it added.
 
The company, on Thursday, said, “Gopal Snacks Limited informed stakeholders yesterday of a fire incident at one of the units located at Rajkot, Gujarat. As an update, the Company has taken the appropriate measures to manage the incident and there have been no casualties or injuries among its personnel onsite. The safety of Gopal Snacks team members always remains its highest priority.”
 
 
Considering the situation, Gopal Snacks has announced the implementation of several measures. The production activities have been ramped up at the company's Modasa and Nagpur facilities to offset the temporary closure of the Rajkot I facility. 
 
Additionally, the company is collaborating with third-party manufacturers to secure additional local production capacity as needed.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Mobikwik IPO sees strong demand on Day 2: Subscription zooms 9x, GMP up 53%

Britannia Industries

Britannia stock down 26% from peak, tests 15-year support; Buy or Sell?

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT index tops 26,000; Auto, PSB weigh; Sensex down 50 pts at 81,450

PremiumThe insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Sentiment towards insurers to stay low amid regulatory, tax uncertainty

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Waaree Energies up 4% after arm receives LoA for 170 MW solar plant in MP

 
The company assured that its assets are fully insured, and the insurance provider has been notified of the incident.
 
Gopal Snacks stressed upon that all critical business systems, including its SAP infrastructure, remain operational and secure. There has been no data loss or disruption to its IT systems, ensuring seamless business continuity, it added.
 
Efforts are underway to restore operations at the Rajkot I facility as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the management is confident that this incident will have no major long-term impact on the Company’s operations or financial performance. 
 
“Gopal Snacks will continue to provide regular updates on the situation and as the operations at the Rajkot I facility normalise. Most importantly, no casualties or injuries were incurred onsite during the incident,” it added.
  
Gopal Snacks IPO
 
Gopal Snacks saw a lacklustre debut on the stock market, with its shares opening at Rs 350, a 13 per cent decline from its issue price of Rs 401 on the BSE on March 14. The stock was listed at Rs 351 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
About Gopal Snacks
 
Founded in 1999, Gopal Snacks is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company focusing on both ethnic and Western snacks. The company offers a diverse range of products, including traditional snacks like namkeen and gathiya, along with Western snacks such as wafers and extruded snacks. 
 
Additionally, Gopal Snacks provides various FMCG items, including papad, spices, gram flour (besan), noodles, rusk, and soan papdi, catering to both Indian and international markets.
 
At 11:18 PM, Gopal Snacks shares were trading 5.95 per cent lower at Rs 425 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 81,487.41 levels.

Also Read

bear market down

Jubilant FoodWorks drops 4% as parent buys 40% stake in Coca Cola's bottler

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems' market cap hits Rs 1 trillion; zooms 101% from June low

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Godawari Power & Ispat shares rally 8%, hits record on pact with GAIL

Vedanta

Vedanta board to declare 4th interim dividend on Dec 16; share price up 2%

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat

This smallcap has gained 103% within 2 months; zoomed over 300% in 6 months

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 FMCG stocks FMCG sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon