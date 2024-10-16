Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vijaya Diagnostic, Mastek; top technical bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec

Vijaya Diagnostic, Mastek; top technical bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec

Vijaya Diagnostic is placed above all important moving averages. Stock has entered in to bullish momentum zone

share market

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty failed to surpass the swing high resistance of 25,234 and witnessed minor profit booking on 15th October. At present Nifty is hovering around 50 DEMA. Support for the Nifty is seen near 24,900 and same can be kept as a stoploss in trading long positions. Technical setup of smallcap and microcap indices is relatively stronger than Nifty and therefore we can expect broader markets to perform well.

Buy Vijaya Diagnostic | CMP: Rs 1,075 | Target Rs. 1,180| Stop-loss Rs 1,025

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Stock has entered in to bullish momentum zone. Stock has registered fresh all time highs. Healthcare and diagnostic sector has been outperforming for last couple of months. Stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly chart.
 

Buy Mastek | CMP: Rs 2,908 | Target Rs. 3,150| Stop-loss Rs 2,750
Rounding bottom pattern is being formed on the daily chart. Price rise is accompanied by jump in volumes. Stock is trading above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly chart. IT sector seems to have resumed its uptrend after small correction.

(Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Also Read

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 16

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two defense stocks today

Gold

Gold trading Strategy: Avoid large short positions; check key levels here

silver trading silver investment

Silver strategy: Buy the dips; support at Rs 87,500, resistance at 91,500

share market stock market trading

Buy & Sell, Oct 10; top stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Topics : Stock calls Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Mastek Market technicals stocks technical analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon