Voda Idea stock rebounds 14% from intra-day low post listing of new shares

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL) hit a high of Rs 13.40 bouncing back 10 per cent from its intra-day low on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Vodafone Idea stock opened 10 per cent lower at Rs 11.80 after the listing of 16.36 billion new equity shares issued in the Rs 18,000-crore further public offering (FPO). VIL issued new shares at Rs 11 per share. On Wednesday, the stock of telecom services provider ended 9 per cent lower at Rs 13.10.

At 09:27 am; VIL was trading 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 13.20, as compared to 0.27 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 3,446 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

