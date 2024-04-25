Voda Idea stock rebounds 14% from intra-day low post listing of new shares

Vodafone Idea stock opened 10 per cent lower at Rs 11.80 after the listing of 16.36 billion new equity shares issued in the Rs 18,000-crore further public offering (FPO). VIL issued new shares at Rs 11 per share. On Wednesday, the stock of telecom services provider ended 9 per cent lower at Rs 13.10.

At 09:27 am; VIL was trading 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 13.20, as compared to 0.27 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 3,446 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

VIL’s