VST Tillers shares gain 5% as September sales rise 35%; details here

VST Tillers shares gain 5% as September sales rise 35%; details here

VST Tillers shares rose 5 per cent after it reported a 35 per cent jump in total sales volume in September

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors rose over 5 per cent on Wednesday after it reported a 35 per cent jump in total sales volume in September in its monthly update. 
 
The tractor market's stock rose as much as 5 per cent during the day to ₹5,302.5 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 4 this year. The VST Tillers Tractors stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹5,254 apiece, compared to a 0.68 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:58 PM. 
 
Shares of the company are at the highest level since September 19 and currently trade at 4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 0.2 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. VST Tillers has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,540.31 crore.
 

VST Tillers reports 35% jump in September sales

VST Tillers Tractors reported a sharp rise in sales volumes for September 2025, driven by higher demand for power tillers, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
The company sold 3,480 units during the month, up 35 per cent from 2,583 units in September 2024, the statement said. Sales of power tillers grew to 3,002 units from 2,110 units a year ago, while tractor sales were broadly stable at 478 units versus 473 units in the same month last year.

For the year-to-date period ended September 2025, total sales rose to 27,405 units, compared with 19,924 units in the corresponding period of 2024. This included 24,829 power tillers (up from 17,325 units) and 2,576 tractors (slightly lower than 2,599 units last year).

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

