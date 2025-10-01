Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures hints lower start ahead of RBI policy decision
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Oct 1: Indian equities are set to open lower as investors tread caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision, at 10 AM
Stock Market LIVE today, October 1, 2025: Indian equities are set to open lower as investors tread caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision, at 10 AM. That said, at 7:17 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 12 points lower at 24,767.
Economists largely expect the RBI to maintain status quo, though some see room for a cut. A Business Standard poll showed most economists penciling in a status quo, while a few, including the State Bank of India (SBI), forecast an additional 25-basis-point (bps) reduction. Globally, Asian markets opened mixed following gains on Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.01 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was was 0.95 per cent. Chinese markets were closed on account of National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival. Overnight, Wall Street's three major indices managed to close Tuesday's choppy session higher even as investors braced for a US government shutdown, which would delay key economic reports and muddy the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy outlook.
IPO today:
In the mainboard IPO category, shares of Jain Resource Recycling, Epack Prefab Technologies and BMW Ventures will list on bourses. IPOs of Fabtech Technologies and Glottis will close for subscription. The basis of allotment of Pace Digitek IPO will be finalised. On the SME front, the basis of allotment of IPOs of KVS Castings, Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex, M P K Steels, Ameenji Rubber, Manas Polymers & Energies, DSM Fresh Foods and Bhavik Enterprises will be finalised. Besides, IPOs of , Vijaypd Ceutical, Om Metallogic, Sodhani Capital, Suba Hotels and Dhillon Freight Carrier will close for application.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank served GST demand notice of ₹216 crore by tax authorities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 216.27 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.
In a regulatory filing, ICICI Bank said, on September 29, 2025, it received a Show Cause Notice (SCN) under section 73 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 from Additional Commissioner of CGST, Mumbai East Commissionerate raising GST demand amounting to Rs 216.27 crore on services provided by the bank to customers maintaining specified minimum balances in their accounts. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Electric 2-wheeler registrations up 18% in H1FY26, shows Vahan data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite the crisis surrounding rare-earth magnets, affecting the production of many players and leading to a sharp fall in sales of market leader Ola Electric, India’s electric two-wheeler registrations have shown an 18 per cent increase in the first six months of 2025-26 (FY26) over the same period last financial year.
According to the VAHAN data, the number of two-wheeler registrations hit 582,027 in April-September compared to 492,586 in the same period the previous year. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 results preview
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian information-technology (IT) service providers are likely to report another quarter (July-September) of low, single-digit growth owing to macro uncertainties, chiefly emanating from America, with no respite in sight even in the second half of the year.
While the first few months of the financial year saw no notable deterioration, as called out by the companies in July, things have changed for the worse in the United States — the largest revenue generator for companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys — ranging from the new H-1B rules to the threat of tariffs on outsourcing in general. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HAL, Kalyani, Tata Advanced Systems, Adani, L&T step into Amca contest ring
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and several private firms -- Bharat Forge Ltd, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Adani Defence & Aerospace -- have responded to the Aeronautical Development Agency’s (ADA’s) expression of interest (EoI) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca), India’s first indigenous stealth fighter jet, sources told Business Standard on Tuesday. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, silver log record gains in H1 FY26 amid US economic uncertainties
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Owing to uncertainties on higher inflation and muted growth in the United States (US), coupled with concerns around America’s rising debt and tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, the world’s largest economy has become the epicentre of an unabated record rally in prices of precious metals.
While prices of gold and silver have been going up in the past two years, the first six months (H1) this financial year (FY26) have seen strong gains. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US government shutdown looms as lawmankers' talks fail to reach deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Washington braced on Tuesday for a fast-approaching government shutdown, as Republicans and Democrats appeared unlikely to reach an agreement that would extend funding past a midnight deadline.
The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote on a temporary spending bill that has failed once already, with no sign that a second vote will bring success. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's three major indexes managed to close Tuesday's choppy session higher.
- Dow Jones up 0.18 per cent.
- S&P 500 up 0.41 per cent.
- Nasdaq up 0.31 per cent.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened mixed following gains on Wall Street.
- Japan's Nikkei was down 1.01 per cent.
- South Korea's Kospi was was 0.95 per cent.
- Chinese markets were closed on account of National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival.
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
