Escorts Kubota zooms 7% on robust September sales; key details inside

Escorts Kubota shares rose following a healthy business update for September. The total sales soared 47.6% Y-o-Y to 18,267 units in Sept 2025, from 12,380 units in Sept 2024.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Escorts Kubota share price today: Escorts Kubota share price was in demand on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 7.24 per cent to ₹3,698.95 per share.
 
At 11:10 AM, Escorts Kubota share price was trading 1.60 per cent higher at ₹3,504.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 80,534.65 levels.
 

Why did Escorts Kubota share price rise today?

 
Escorts Kubota shares rose following a healthy business update for September. The total sales soared 47.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 18,267 units in September 2025, from 12,380 units in September 2024.
 
 
Domestic tractor sales in September 2025 reached 17,803 units, marking a 48.5 per cent increase from 11,985 tractors sold in September 2024. 

The tractor industry maintained its growth momentum, supported by favorable rural conditions, well-distributed above-normal monsoon rains, improved water reservoir levels, and an early festive season. 
 
Additionally, the recent GST rate cut on tractors and farm machinery has further boosted market sentiment. 
 
Looking ahead, the overall industry outlook remains positive, with expectations of stronger demand for the rest of the year. 
 
Export tractor sales in September 2025 stood at 464 units, up 17.5 per cent from 395 tractors sold in September 2024.
 

About Escorts Kubota 

 
Escorts Kubota Limited (EKL) is a leading Indian engineering conglomerate with eight decades of manufacturing expertise. 
 
Escorts Kubota operates through two main divisions: the Agri Machinery Business Division and the Construction Equipment Business Division. 
 
The company is dedicated to engineering excellence, product innovation, development of market-relevant technologies, and achieving high cost efficiencies to deliver value to both customers and shareholders.
 
The market capitalisation of Escorts Kubota is ₹39,219.87 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 index.
   

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

