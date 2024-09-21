Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Weekend high: Strong FPI inflows lift benchmark equities, Indian rupee

Weekend high: Strong FPI inflows lift benchmark equities, Indian rupee

Foreign investors bet Rs 14,064 cr, most in a day in 3 yrs; rupee posts biggest weekly gain in '24

Buoyed by robust buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Indian equity benchmarks soared to new heights on both intraday and closing levels on Friday. Strong foreign inflows also bolstered the rupee, which reached a two-month high against the
Premium

Representative Picture

Sundar SethuramanAnjali Kumari Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 12:02 AM IST
Buoyed by robust buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Indian equity benchmarks soared to new heights on both intraday and closing levels on Friday. Strong foreign inflows also bolstered the rupee, which reached a two-month high against the dollar.

FPIs recorded their largest single-day equity purchase since  February 24, 2021, with net investments totalling Rs 14,064 crore. They flocked to Indian stock markets, spurred by expectations of at least two more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in the coming months. Their appetite for riskier assets was further fuelled by a decline in US jobless claims and

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon