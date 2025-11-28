Friday, November 28, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Weekly govt bond auction sails through; Nov rupee's worst month since July

Weekly govt bond auction sails through; Nov rupee's worst month since July

The govt's weekly bond auction saw strong demand with yields aligning to expectations, while the rupee recorded its weakest month since July amid dollar demand and cautious market sentiment

India bonds, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, FPI feedback, FAR securities, government bonds, bond inflows, JPMorgan index, India bond yields, rupee exchange rate, Bloomberg index review
premium

The RBI had cancelled the sale of a 7-year central government bond on November 9 after investors sought yields around 6.50 per cent — which were higher than those on the new 10-year bond.

Anupreksha JainAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The government sold ₹32,000 crore worth of bonds at the weekly auction on Friday. The cutoff yield on the 7-year bond was set at 6.43 per cent, reflecting strong demand, said dealers.
 
“The key change from the last auction (when the 7-year paper got cancelled) to this auction is demand has improved. This time, yields aligned with market expectations. Sentiment shifted after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor suggested a rate cut was on the cards, leading markets to anticipate lower rates ahead. That expectation helped boost demand,” said a dealer with a private bank.
 
The RBI had cancelled
Topics : government bond Rupee RBI Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon