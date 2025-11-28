Weekly govt bond auction sails through; Nov rupee's worst month since July

The government sold ₹32,000 crore worth of bonds at the weekly auction on Friday. The cutoff yield on the 7-year bond was set at 6.43 per cent, reflecting strong demand, said dealers.

“The key change from the last auction (when the 7-year paper got cancelled) to this auction is demand has improved. This time, yields aligned with market expectations. Sentiment shifted after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor suggested a rate cut was on the cards, leading markets to anticipate lower rates ahead. That expectation helped boost demand,” said a dealer with a private bank.

The RBI had cancelled