Which consumer stocks to buy as RBI cuts repo rate, CRR, inflation eases?

Consumption-related stocks in India: With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivering a double booster for liquidity – interest rate and CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut – in its review of the monetary policy last week, analysts expect India’s consumer demand to witness a “gradual” recovery in the coming months.

Related stocks, they said, could witness a meaningful rally in the second half of the financial year 2025-26 (H2FY26) and the index reverse its underperformance, driven by improved earnings, curtailed inflation, and supportive valuations.

Thus far in calendar year 2025 (till June 6), the Nifty Consumption index has risen 2.2