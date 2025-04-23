Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did Cyient DLM shares zoom 12% on posting Q4 results? Check details

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price: Shares of Cyient DLM zoomed 12.2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹541 on the BSE. The stock rallied after the company released its Q4 results.
 
At 11:01 AM, Cyient DLM shares were trading 3.25 per cent higher at ₹497.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 79,602.26. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,945.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹872.55 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹350.15 per share.  Read Stock Market Live Updates Today Here
 

Cyient DLM Q4 results 2025

Cyient DLM on Tuesday, after market hours, reported a 11.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, to ₹68.1 crore as compared to ₹61.2 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue for the quarter under review increased 27.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,519.6 crore as compared to ₹1,191.9 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹145.2 crore as compared to ₹111 crore a year ago. Adjusted Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 9.6 per cent as compared to 9.3 per cent a year ago.
 
According to the company filing, merger and acquisition (M&A) integration expenses of ₹80 million are one time transaction expenses in Q3 and not expected to repeat going forward. It is called out separately and adjusted Ebitda is compared for reporting purposes.   ALSO READ | This smallcap stock zooms over 50% in 4 days; what's fuelling the rally?
 
In the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, Cyient DLM reported a  38.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its revenue to ₹444.2 crore. In terms of segments, this was majorly led by uptick in the defence and aerospace segment, which grew 31 per cent and 14 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Acquisition of Altek boosted the revenue of the industrial segment by 47 per cent and the medtech segment by 156 per cent Y-o-Y. 

About Cyient DLM 

Cyient DLM is a leading Integrated Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider that offers Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions across the entire product lifecycle. The company serves customers in diverse sectors including Aerospace & Défense, Industrial, and Medical & Healthcare, with a commitment to driving innovation and value-driven solutions.

