Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 36.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 36.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 428.06 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 36.50% to Rs 31.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 428.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.24% to Rs 68.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 1519.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1191.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales428.06361.84 18 1519.631191.87 28 OPM %13.4110.52 -9.039.31 - PBDT52.1436.94 41 125.79104.45 20 PBT41.6730.70 36 91.7282.14 12 NP31.0422.74 36 68.0861.20 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 223.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 223.91% in the March 2025 quarter

IndusInd Bank denies forensic audit by EY, clarifies ongoing internal review

IndusInd Bank denies forensic audit by EY, clarifies ongoing internal review

Tata Comm records multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT; recommends final dividend of Rs 25/sh

Tata Comm records multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT; recommends final dividend of Rs 25/sh

AU SFB Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 504 cr

AU SFB Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 504 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon