Why did Sona BLW shares rise over 4% in trade today? Find out here

Sona BLW, a global leader in mobility technology solutions, shares rose after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NEURA Robotics GmbH, based in Metzingen, Germany.

Sona BLW share price today, October 10, 2025

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Sona BLW share price today: Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) shares were in demand on Friday, October 10, 2025 as the scrip rallied up to 4.35 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹448.40 per share.
 
At 11:10 AM, Sona BLW shares were trading 2.55 per cent higher at ₹440.65 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45 per cent higher at 82,543.97 levels.
 

Why led to the rise in Sona BLW share price today?

 
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar), a global leader in mobility technology solutions, shares rose after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NEURA Robotics GmbH, based in Metzingen, Germany. 
 
 
The MoU outlines a strategic partnership to jointly develop advanced technologies, components, and sub-assemblies, along with the industrialisation of robots and humanoids in India and other agreed markets.
 
Founded in 2019 by David Reger, NEURA Robotics focuses on bridging innovation gaps in cognitive robotics, applying a “one-device” approach across its industrial and household robot range.

With AI, advanced perception, and control technologies advancing rapidly, coupled with falling computing costs, intelligent automation is transforming manufacturing and logistics worldwide. Companies are increasingly adopting robotics to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and safety.
 
Sona Comstar, which has a strong presence in electric, personalised, intelligent, and connected (EPIC) mobility technologies, brings expertise in electric powertrains, including motors, inverters, and gearboxes. 
 
The partnership with NEURA Robotics aims to accelerate the development of advanced automation solutions and “Made in India” robotics products across industries.
 
Vivek Vikram Singh, managing director (MD) and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Sona Comstar, said, “We are excited to partner with NEURA Robotics to drive the next wave of innovation in industrial and humanoid robotics. This collaboration aligns with our vision to expand beyond the automotive domain, into a broader mobility space, supporting the future of intelligent manufacturing and service industries. By combining Sona Comstar’s engineering and manufacturing expertise with NEURA’s pioneering cognitive robotics technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver world-class solutions for the global market.” 
 

About Sona BLW 

 
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) is a global leader in mobility technology solutions. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, the company operates manufacturing and assembly facilities, research and development (R&D) centres, and engineering hubs across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China.
 
Sona Comstar specialises in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to OEMs. It is a prominent supplier to the rapidly growing global electric vehicle (EV) market and a leading provider of railway safety systems in India.
 
The company boasts strong R&D and engineering capabilities, with expertise in precision forging, mechanical and electrical systems, mmWave radar sensors, and software development for both base and application layers. Its operations are diversified across geographies, product lines, vehicle segments, and customer bases, reinforcing its position as a technologically advanced and versatile mobility solutions provider.
 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

