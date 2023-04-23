close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the board meeting on April 27

BS Web Team
Wipro

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wipro on Sunday said its board of directors will consider a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company at a meeting scheduled to be held on April 26-27.
In a filing with the stock exchanges, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, the board of directors of the company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 -27, 2023.

This intimation is pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the board meeting on April 27, 2023. 

Also Read

Market regulator Sebi proposing to revamp the share buyback process

What is a share buyback?

Paytm board okays share buyback worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 per share

IEX falls 2% as board approves Rs 98 crore share buyback via open market

Sebi board approves phasing out shares buyback through stock exchanges

Global IPO market shows signs of life even as recession fears persist

Big tech earnings to offer reality check to investors over AI hype

Capital goods stocks could surge on order visibility, pick-up in exports

Finance, auto stocks ARE FPIs' favourites in first two weeks of FY24

IT stocks drag indices to first weekly decline in nearly a month

Topics : Wipro equity Buyback

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read

SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

Silicon Valley Bank
1 min read

Global IPO market shows signs of life even as recession fears persist

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Gold unchanged at Rs 61,150, silver price declines Rs 700 to Rs 76,900

gold, gold prices
1 min read

Sebi plans to allow mutual funds with performance-based fees: Report

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Global IPO market shows signs of life even as recession fears persist

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

Silicon Valley Bank
1 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon