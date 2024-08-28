Wipro stock price rises over 3% on inking pact with Dell Technologies

Wipro stock surges: Stocks of IT major jumped as much as 3.44 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 534.90 apiece on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The uptick in the Wipro stock price came after the technology services and consulting company announced on August 27 that it is expanding its collaboration with Dell Technologies to bring the Dell AI Factory to Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The collaboration between Wipro and Dell will enhance cost control and risk management while offering enterprises top-tier technology, thereby accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data centre, and edge environments, the company said in a statement.

Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform will utilise the Dell AI Factory in partnership with NVIDIA, incorporating Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI. This integration will deliver GenAI processing capabilities to data with minimal initial investment. The platform benefits from the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, powered by NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ Ethernet networking platform.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA combines AI-optimised technologies, validated and integrated solutions, expert services, and best practices to help customers achieve AI outcomes more rapidly. The extensive AI portfolio available through this solution ensures that customers can meet both technical and business needs effectively.

Clients can experience this Dell solution at Wipro’s FullStride Cloud Studio in Bengaluru.

“As the market demand for AI enabled solutions continues to climb, Dell is innovating at every level of the AI technology stack to deliver future-proof data centres. By leveraging the Dell AI Factory in Wipro’s Enterprise AIReady Platform, we’re providing customers with a comprehensive collection of products, solutions and services to accelerate their AI initiatives,” said Denise Millard, chief partner officer, Dell Technologies.

Furthermore, the Wipro AI Control Centre, an advanced orchestration layer that resides on the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready platform and enables a seamless infusion of AI for IT and business, will now provide enhanced throughput from the Dell infrastructure.

The Intelligent Control Centre will ensure seamless integration of use case blueprints across the entire AI life cycle, from pilot to production and support the safe, responsible, and sustainable adoption of AI by offering robust governance, observability, and automation capabilities, Wipro added..

“Enterprises are keen to utilise their own data and business context to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI on Dell solutions. This approach effectively and efficiently integrates advanced AI into their core business processes, bringing AI to the data rather than moving data to AI. The solutions we have created as part of this collaboration will help enterprises achieve new levels of flexibility when building their enterprise-specific AI ecosystems. Our goal is to make AI consumption as efficient, agile, reliable, and sustainable as possible - ultimately helping advance the adoption of enterprise level AI,” said Jo Debecker, managing partner & global head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.

At 11:54 AM, shares of Wipro were trading 3.89 per cent higher at Rs 537.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.34 per cent higher at 81,993.60 levels.