Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bajaj Finance stock appears attractive post share price correction

Their average one-year target price is Rs 8,762.3, indicating a potential upside of over 30 per cent from Thursday's closing of Rs 6,673.95

Bajaj Finance
Premium

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share price of Bajaj Finance has dropped by over 7 per cent after the company delivered its October–December quarter (Q3) results for 2023–24 (FY24) on January 29, after market hours.

This decline coincided with the introduction of new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations on risk-weight norms and embargoes on EMI cards, e-commerce loans, etc. However, it remains an analyst favourite with many ‘buy’ calls and few ‘sell’/’reduce’ recommendations.

According to Bloomberg, 24 of the 30 analysts polled in the past month have a ‘buy’/‘add’/‘outperform’/‘overweight’ rating, three have a ‘sell’, two are ‘neutral’, and one is not rated.

Their average one-year target

Also Read

Mixed outlook for Tata Steel stock as global demand remains soft

Tata Power stock likely to remain subdued in near-term; here's why

Weaker than expected bookings in Q3, valuations to weigh on Oberoi Realty

Higher demand could offset competitive pressures for housing finance cos

LIC Housing Finance targets upgrade after stable performance in Q3

Novelis IPO in US SEC: A potential booster for base metals major Hindalco

NMDC poised for gains from demand triggers and capacity expansion

Sona BLW shifts gear with order boost from electric vehicle space

Domestic growth to power near-term performance of Cummins India

Mcap of BSE-listed firms hits peak at Rs 3.9 trn, investors add Rs 2.2 trn

Topics : Bajaj Finance Bajaj Group Bajaj Compass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon