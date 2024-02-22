Bajaj Finance stock appears attractive post share price correction

The share price of Bajaj Finance has dropped by over 7 per cent after the company delivered its October–December quarter (Q3) results for 2023–24 (FY24) on January 29, after market hours.

This decline coincided with the introduction of new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations on risk-weight norms and embargoes on EMI cards, e-commerce loans, etc. However, it remains an analyst favourite with many ‘buy’ calls and few ‘sell’/’reduce’ recommendations.

According to Bloomberg, 24 of the 30 analysts polled in the past month have a ‘buy’/‘add’/‘outperform’/‘overweight’ rating, three have a ‘sell’, two are ‘neutral’, and one is not rated.

Their average one-year target