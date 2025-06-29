Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Bull run on buckling knees: Benchmarks stand tall, but on splintered legs

Bull run on buckling knees: Benchmarks stand tall, but on splintered legs

June rally runs on a limp: Headline gains mask a brittle advance, with more stocks falling than rising

calculator
premium

June rally runs on a limp: Headline gains mask a brittle advance, with more stocks falling than rising

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty are on course for a fourth straight monthly advance, each up over 3 per cent so far this month. 
While the headline indices remain firm, market breadth has thinned, with more stocks declining than rising. 
If this trend holds through the final trading session, June will be the first month since February to log negative market breadth. 
The advance/decline ratio has slipped below 1, even as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 have gained 3.4 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Microcap 250 has underperformed, rising just 2.14 per cent. 
Topics : Sensex Nifty Indian stock markets Equity markets Markets The Smart Investor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon