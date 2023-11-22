Sensex (0.14%)
Crude, gas supply concerns ease as Israel-Hamas strike peace deal

Around 6-8 per cent of ONGC's gas production comes from new wells. Gas price may be assumed at $6.5/mmBtu from Q3FY24

Crude oil
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Crude and gas supply concerns have eased amid reports that Israel and Hamas have struck a peace deal. The International Energy Agency estimates oil demand may drop slightly in calendar 24 but Opec probably has enough pricing power to maintain $80/ barrel Brent prices.

Russia’s share of India’s crude imports remained strong at about 35 per cent in September 2023. Discount on Russian crude to India narrowed to $3/bbl in September 2023 vs $6/bbl in August 2023.

This price point is still a reasonable spot for upstream players like ONGC and OIL. Both PSUs appear to have an upside, given the current scenario.

Topics : Crude Oil Price oil and gas reserves Israel-Palestine ONGC Oil

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

