Final RBI norms on project financing positive for power finance corp

The RBI has issued final project financing norms (effective from October 1, 2025) on the draft issued in May-2024. There are some key relaxations. Lower provisioning is required for standard assets. The revised provision is 1 per cent for under construction and 0.4 per cent for operational projects (vs 5 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively in the draft).

Additional provisions for DCCO (Date of Commencement of Commercial Operations) deferred standard assets are reduced to 0.375 per cent-0.5625 per cent per quarter vs. 2.5 per cent for cumulative deferments. Another key change is income recognition on accrual basis for