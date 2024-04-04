Sensex (    %)
                             
Indices fall for 2nd straight day due to profit-booking in select stocks

The broader NSE Nifty declined 18.65 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,434.65, with 30 components of the 50-share benchmark ending with losses

Representative Image

PTI Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:19 AM IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday due to profit-booking in select banking and auto stocks amid mixed trends from the global markets and outflow of foreign funds.
 
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 27.09 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 73,876.82 in a volatile trade. During the day, the index oscillated between the high of 74,151.21 and the low of 73,757.23. 
 
The broader NSE Nifty declined 18.65 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,434.65, with 30 components of the 50-share benchmark ending with losses. "Nifty remained volatile throughout the day after an initial weak start due to negative global cues," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

NSE to launch four indices

NSE on Wednesday announced the launch of four new thematic indices. These are, Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.
 
The Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, a variant of the already existent Nifty Tata Group Index, comprises 10 companies and caps individual weight of a single company at 25 per cent. 
 
The Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 Index comprises select largecap, midcap and smallcap that represent the manufacturing theme. BS REPORTER

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:18 AM IST

